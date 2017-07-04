share tweet pin email

Independence Day is here!

It's that glorious day when barbecue seems a little tastier than usual, fireworks make the night sky a little bit brighter, and celebrities from across the country are feeling a little more patriotic.

Here's how some of our favorites are celebrating the holiday!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

#happy4thofjuly #jammies A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Our favorite La-Z-Boy-battling couple showed their pride for America in the best way possible — with American flag pajamas! Shepard scooped his wife up for an adorable photograph that captured just how great the knee-length onesies truly are.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Family pic A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The couple hosted a barbecue at their home on Sunday to kick off the holiday festivities. Kardashian captured the delicious food on her Snapchat account and rapper 2 Chainz shared a photo of his family and the Wests from the day. Please note North West's hilarious face in the photo — she is all of us dragging our way to work after the long weekend. The struggle is real!

Olivia Wilde

Pool party, Brooklyn style. #whoneedsthebeach #guysibuiltapool #capacity1 #babydelts A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

The actress proved that you don't need a beach to cool off in the July heat! She made a makeshift pool for her adorable daughter Daisy in her Brooklyn backyard. The sweet setup even had petals on the edge.

January Jones

🇺🇸 Happy Birthday America!! #sparklers A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

The "Mad Men" star was all about the red, white and blue Tuesday! Jones posted a photo of herself wearing a white one-piece and American flag pants. She topped off the look with retro sunglasses and waved another flag in the air with the caption, "Happy Birthday America!"

Christie Brinkley

Three Cheers for the Red White and Blue! Happy 4th of July Everybody! Hope today has you smiling so big your cheeks pop your sunglasses off your face too! 😎🇺🇸🗽⭐️❤️💙💥💄💋⛵️🥂🍾⭐️💥❤️💙🍉And may your 🌽be knee high on the 4th of July! 🇺🇸😎🗽🥂🍾💙❤️💥 A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

"Three cheers for the red, white and blue!" That's how Christie Brinkley captioned her Fourth of July post on Tuesday. The model showed herself relaxing on a boat off the coast of Long Island. Not a bad way to spend the holiday!