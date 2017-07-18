Kristen Bell celebrates 37th birthday with adorable throwback pic

share tweet pin email

Happy 37th birthday, Kristen Bell!

The "Good Place” actress has many reasons to be happy on her special day. One of those reasons is pictured in this very cute throwback post. (No, it’s not Oscar the Grouch.)

I am incredibly happy to be alive. I'm grateful for my mom, my dad, and my whole family for supporting me, challenging me, and keeping me grounded. 37 feels quite good 😊 A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

The photo shows Bell celebrating her 3rd birthday with her dad. All these years later, she still has so much love for her family.

“I am incredibly happy to be alive,” Bell captioned the pic. “I'm grateful for my mom, my dad, and my whole family for supporting me, challenging me, and keeping me grounded. 37 feels quite good.”

Her husband, Dax Shepard, is certainly grateful that she’s alive, and he let the entire world know it in a sweet tweet.

On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my lve @IMKristenBell — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) July 18, 2017

“On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother (of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love,” the CHiPs star, 42, wrote.

Bell can always count on Shepard to make her birthday a memorable one. When she turned 31, he surprised her with a visit from a sloth, a moment that had her crying tears of joy.

"I was sitting on my bed, knowing that my sloth is here, and I start to have a full-fledged panic attack. I don't know how to compete with all this emotion so I just kind of crawl up on the bed and I'm crying so hard," she said on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show in 2012.

"Dax knocks on the door and he has a video camera and he's like, 'Surprise! I want you to come out into the ... are you alright?!' And he sees me basically fetal on the bed."

She was grateful for her loved ones then, and she remains grateful for her loved ones today.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.