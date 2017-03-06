share tweet pin email

If you're going to hire Samuel L. Jackson to appear in your movie, you'll want him for his acting skills and personal charisma.

But salary aside, the co-star of "Kong: Skull Island" has a few contract requirements of his own, like being allowed to play golf two times a week and having satellite television in his trailer.

Why satellite TV? Because you do not want to make Jackson miss his daytime courtroom shows!

"I watch judge shows all day when I'm at work," he told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie on Monday.

That includes "Judge Judy," who he called "my friend," and "The People's Court," who Jackson said he's been following since the original Judge Wapner days.

For Jackson, it's just a nice escape ... even if he is filming in gorgeous locales like Hawaii, Vietnam and Australia, like he did for "Kong."

Warner Bros. Samuel L. Jackson in "Kong: Skull Island"

"I don't have to think about them," he said. "I sit there and it always amazes me that people are willing to air out their little stupid grievances on television."

And when they're done, he's newly-refreshed and ready to go tackle some of the biggest action scenes out there! We totally understand.

"Kong: Skull Island" opens in theaters on March 10.

