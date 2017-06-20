Pop Culture KLG and Hoda get an update on 'The Bachelorette' 2017-06-20T14:42:47.000Z Kathie Lee & Hoda TODAY Amanda Avery joins Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb with an update on Monday night’s episode of the “The Bachelorette.” Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link KLG and Hoda get an update on 'The Bachelorette' Play Video - 2:05 KLG and Hoda get an update on 'The Bachelorette' Play Video - 2:05 Most Watched 3:12 Sponsored Content Now Playing Bill Cosby: Ball in prosecution’s court after sex assault case declared mistrial 2:42 Sponsored Content Now Playing Trump’s lawyer says the president is not under investigation 2:11 Sponsored Content Now Playing High stakes special election in Georgia House race 2:01 Sponsored Content Now Playing Another deadly terror attack strikes London More video 5:11 Sponsored Content Now Playing Kate Walsh: I was shooting ’13 Reasons Why’ and ‘Girls Trip’ at the same time 1:25 Sponsored Content Now Playing Michael Phelps set to race a shark for ‘Shark Week’ 4:07 Sponsored Content Now Playing Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett reunite for ‘Wedding March 2’ 4:18 Sponsored Content Now Playing Milo Ventimiglia talks ‘This Is Us’: ‘You see your own life reflected’ More: Pop Culture TV Kathie Lee & Hoda