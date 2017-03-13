share tweet pin email

It's been five months since Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint at a Paris hotel and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry. But time hasn't lessened the traumatic event for the reality TV star — and new details make it easy to understand why.

In the next episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim recounts the details of Oct. 3, 2016, while sisters Khloe and Kourtney listen intently.

"They asked for money," Kim says of the assailants in a brief sneak peek. "I said I don't have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun, like, clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."duct

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian opens up about Kim's 'terrifying' robbery

Then, in a "split-second," she struggled with what to do next.

"Am I gonna run down the stairs and either be shot in the back or ...? It makes me so upset to even think about it" she sobs as she recalls what ran through her mind. "Either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if they don't and I make it ... or if the elevator does not open in time or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f---ed."

A second preview video from the episode shows Kim in her sisters' arms after explaining even more about the harrowing ordeal.

"They had the gun up to me, and I just knew they're just going to shoot me in the head," she says.

Kim remembered shocking details, including the moment she begged the robbers, telling them "Please! I have a family, let me live," and the moment one of them "duct-taped my face."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian robbery may have been ‘inside job,’ investigators say

Kardashian mom and manager Kris Jenner shares her own fears in the clip.

"The thought of losing Kim is hard to overcome," she explains in a voice-over.

The emotion-packed episode airs next Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. on E!