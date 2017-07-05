Kelly Clarkson slams body shamer who called her 'fat' on Twitter

Kelly Clarkson is a superstar musician who's sold over 25 million albums and earned over 100 No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts; she has three Grammys, sang at the 2013 presidential inauguration and has two adorably gorgeous little ones, River and Remington.
She does not have time for body-shaming tweets, except to grind them right into the ground.
On Tuesday, while the rest of the country was celebrating the Fourth of July, one Twitter troll posted a two-word insult to Clarkson in reply to her heartfelt holiday message:
Clarkson may have been busy with, you know, fireworks or possibly even dusting off her dozens of awards, but there are some callouts that need to be shut down immediately.
So she tweeted right back (using some colorful language, so be prepared):
Of course, this is not the first time Clarkson has had to battle back against body shamers. In 2015, Fox's Chris Wallace commented that she had really "blown up" — and ultimately apologized for his comments.
Kelly Clarkson shuts down body shamer on TwitterPlay Video - 0:57
Kelly Clarkson shuts down body shamer on TwitterPlay Video - 0:57
And after a British TV presenter suggested that same year on Twitter she had eaten all her backup singers, she told Heat magazine, "It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will. I've just never cared what people think. It's more if I'm happy and I'm confident and feeling good, that's always been my thing. And more so now, since having a family — I don't seek out any other acceptance."
You go, Kelly! We totally agree that you are awesome.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.