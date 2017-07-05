Kelly Clarkson slams body shamer who called her 'fat' on Twitter

share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson is a superstar musician who's sold over 25 million albums and earned over 100 No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts; she has three Grammys, sang at the 2013 presidential inauguration and has two adorably gorgeous little ones, River and Remington.

‪Happy Easter!! #RiverRose #RemyB #BabyKissesAreTheGreatest Thanks for the great photo @weisseubanks 😊‬ A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

She does not have time for body-shaming tweets, except to grind them right into the ground.

On Tuesday, while the rest of the country was celebrating the Fourth of July, one Twitter troll posted a two-word insult to Clarkson in reply to her heartfelt holiday message:

You're fat — Cliff Cherokee (@Euger23) July 5, 2017

Clarkson may have been busy with, you know, fireworks or possibly even dusting off her dozens of awards, but there are some callouts that need to be shut down immediately.

Happy 4th of July from The Blackstock's!! Thank you @brandonblackstock 4 the fireworks show & @weisseubanks for the rad video! A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

So she tweeted right back (using some colorful language, so be prepared):

....and still fucking awesome https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

Of course, this is not the first time Clarkson has had to battle back against body shamers. In 2015, Fox's Chris Wallace commented that she had really "blown up" — and ultimately apologized for his comments.

And after a British TV presenter suggested that same year on Twitter she had eaten all her backup singers, she told Heat magazine, "It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will. I've just never cared what people think. It's more if I'm happy and I'm confident and feeling good, that's always been my thing. And more so now, since having a family — I don't seek out any other acceptance."

You go, Kelly! We totally agree that you are awesome.

