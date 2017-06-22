One Kelly Clarkson fan thought he was already having the time of his life when he and his boyfriend got a chance to meet the singer and take a photo with her.
That is until his boyfriend showed him just how good it can get by getting down on one knee and popping the question right in front of their favorite pop star.
Proposer Alex Malerba shared the sweet moment on Instagram in a photo-and-video-packed post (be sure to swipe or click through to see all of the content).
"Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!!" he wrote in the caption.
And, all importantly, he noted, "HE SAID YES."
Clarkson was pretty pleased about that. She gave Malerba's partner a little squeeze and said, "Oh, my God! I'm so happy," before embracing them both and adding, "I'm like a part of it!"
Although it all looks spontaneous in the clip, Clarkson was actually in on it. Before the fans met her backstage at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Malerba took a quick moment to plan it out with the "Piece by Piece" singer."
"He was like, 'I want to propose,' and I was like, 'Bring him back here!'" Clarkson explained when it was all over.
And she was glad the happy couple didn't wait any longer before locking down their love. When they told her they'd already been together for four years, she replied, "It's about damn time!"
In a later post, Malerba proved that his fiance's great day just kept getting better — by sharing photos from their ring-shopping fun at Tiffany's.
Pop-star-assisted proposals are becoming a popular choice these days. Over the past couple of years, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and even rocker Bruce Springsteen have temporarily turned over the spotlight to help out a few lucky fans.