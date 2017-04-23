share tweet pin email

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who hate surprises, and those who live for them.

Well, now we all know what kind of person Kelly Clarkson is!

The singer, who will turn 35 on April 24, woke up Friday to a birthday scavenger hunt with a puzzling finale. Once Clarkson unscrambled the letters in the Scrabble-letter anagram, she couldn't contain herself.

"Pack your bags ... wait, what?" she read aloud.

"We're going on a girls' trip, but we're not telling you where yet!" a friend responded.

"WHAT?!" Clarkson screamed, jumping to her feet. "I'm totally gonna cry!"

"That was the goal!" the friend said with a laugh.

Let's take a closer look at Kel's surprise face:

It just screams, "My life would suck without you!"

Clarkson knows a thing or two about birthdays, having just planned a party for her 1-year-old baby boy, Remy — complete with an epic camping-themed birthday cake.

So we're glad to see Clarkson's loved ones have turned the tables on her for her special day.

We hope you enjoy your "Breakaway," Kelly!