See Keith Urban's touching tribute to Nicole Kidman at CMTs

Keith Urban may have been the recipient of four CMT Awards on Wednesday night, but he doesn't for one second think he's the sole reason behind those wins.

As he noted while accepting one of the awards on the stage of Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, it all comes back to the ones he loves.

"I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole [Kidman]," the 49-year-old told the audience, noting that she's the spark behind his success. "You have no idea how much of what I do ... she's involved in every little piece of it."

Urban picked up awards for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year ("Blue Ain't Your Color"), Collaborative Video of the Year with Carrie Underwood ("The Fighter") and Social Superstar of the Year.

Getty Images Urban laughs it up with Nicole Kidman in the audience at the 2017 CMTs.

He continued, "She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are."

Aww!

Urban wrote "The Fighter" about Kidman, 49, and earlier this year at the ACM awards she noted what it felt like to be the subject of a hit song.

"I remember when he first played it for me, and I started to cry because ... he writes these things — they come out of, I don't know — and they're like beautiful gifts," People Magazine reported her saying at the time.

That wasn't all the couple was up to while in Nashville; on Saturday the pair helped cheer on Underwood's husband Mike Fisher's team the Predators in the Stanley Cup.

Getty Images Kidman and Urban cheer on the Predators at the Stanley Cup finals on Saturday.

GOOOO PREDS !!!!! - KU #PredsPride #StandWithUs #Smashville A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

But Urban didn't forget that he also has two other little inspirations at home: his and Kidman's daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. As he noted from the stage, "To our little girls at home, Sunny and Fifi, we’re going to bring you next time for sure!"

Now we're already excited for next year!

