Now, nobody knows who'll win at Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards. But we do know at least two people who will be presenting ... because they're TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb!

TODAY Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb with Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley, taking Nashville by storm!

The ladies of the Fourth Hour were right on top of things Wednesday, heading down to the country capital of the world to host their show with a slew of amazing guests, including Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, both of whom performed on a special stage at Honky Tonk Central.

Luke Bryan even joined them as co-host, picking them up in a special "drink-and-pedal" vehicle that took them to the stage — and Trisha Yearwood also dropped by with more drinks, and cookies!

TODAY Let the drinking commence, with Trisha Yearwood!

But they weren't always hanging out behind the desk; Kathie Lee and Hoda made sure to hit all the big highlights (and food joints) around town, including sitting down with country music singer-songwriter Brett James, who co-wrote Carrie Underwood's hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel."

And that was really only just the beginning! Hoda couldn't possibly visit Nashville without spending a little time with her country crush Blake Shelton, so the pair sat down inside his tour bus for a little chat ... and a little vodka.

Hoda made sure to ask about Shelton's girlfriend and fellow "Voice" coach Gwen Stefani, and she practically melted when he called Gwen his "best friend."

Later on, the pair took to the karaoke stage (Shelton admitted his go-to karaoke tune is Billy Joel's "My Life") where Hoda got to live out a dream: crooning Shelton's "Boys 'Round Here" with Shelton himself jumping up on stage for a few lines!

Amanda DiMare / TODAY Blake and Hoda really are BFFs ... except for Gwen, of course!

Country music star Brett Eldredge got in on the action too, showing TODAY contributor Lilliana Vazquez some of his favorite watering holes in Music City.

Back at Honky Tonk Central, Kathie Lee and Hoda welcomed country superstar Brad Paisley, who just returned from a surprise concert he gave a lucky group of graduating high school students, and chatted about his new album, “Love and War" and his involvement in the unveiling of a new statue of country legend Little Jimmy Dickens.

Country music star Darius Rucker, who is nominated for Performance of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, also stopped by for a live performance of "If I Told You," the first single from his upcoming fifth country studio album.

All in all it was a rip-roarin' good time!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.