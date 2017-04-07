share tweet pin email

Nine years ago, Kathie Lee Gifford joined TODAY and joined Hoda Kotb for what would turn out to be more than just an on-air partnership.

After sharing countless interviews, personal milestones and more than a 1,000 bottles of wine (by Hoda's estimation), what they're really celebrating on this anniversary is a relationship unlike any other.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb together on TODAY, February 7, 2017.

Hoda, who's currently at home with her new baby, Haley Joy, called into the show Friday to mark the big occasion — and to turn on the waterworks.

"I want to say something to you, Kath, on our ninth anniversary," she began. "My life has changed so profoundly since I met you. Profoundly."

As Kathie Lee's eyes welled up with tears, Hoda continued.

"I told you this before, but I cannot believe the path my life took after our lives intersected," she said, her voice breaking. "So for every single day of the nine years, I love you."

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford visited Hoda Kotb's daughter, Haley Joy, and it was magical

Needless to say, the sentiment was mutual.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic Kathe Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb share a hug back back in 2008, shortly after it all began.

"Hoda, I love you with all my heart," Kathie Lee told her. "I have been blessed two times to work with the most extraordinary people in the world, and it just keeps getting better."

As for Kathie Lee's other blessing, she was of course referring to her past TV partner Regis Philbin, who was in Studio 1A filling Hoda's seat in her absence.

WATCH: Kathie Lee, Hoda and Regis reenact ‘Regis and Kathie Lee’

While the emotional conversation continued in its teary direction, Regis offered the lighthearted note they needed to bring laughs to their big day.

"What am I doing here?" he deadpanned to the camera. "Why am I here? Somebody save me!"

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Here's to many more years together!