Zoey Deutch loves Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager so much that she called ahead so she could wear a dress that matched their outfits! The young actress talks about her new film “Before I Fall,” about a high school girl living the same day over and over, as well as about her own high school experience and her lover for her parents, “Caroline in the City” star Lea Thompson and “Pretty in Pink” director Howard Deutch.