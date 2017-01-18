share tweet pin email

We've all had that one terrible taskmaster exercise instructor, but "The Late Late Show's" James Corden may have found the worst ones of all.

Toddlers!

Yep, it's time for another installment of Toddlerography, in which Corden ropes Kate Hudson into her exercise gear and has them both run around to a "routine" devised randomly by sweet little toddlers scampering all over the place to Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn."

Not that she wasn't warned about the rigors of the workout: "I know you think you're in shape, but these instructors are going to beat you down," Corden said before they started. "These instructors are a nightmare. They made Dwayne Johnson cry. The Rock, they made The Rock cry."

Terence Patrick / CBS

Hudson isn't the first to be put through this particular wringer; Gwyneth Paltrow and Jenna Dewan Tatum have also participated in Toddlerography — though The Rock hasn't. Yet.

Still, we think they kept up pretty good, leaping around and rolling on the floor and patting their heads as the various "instructors" demanded. Though let's face it, somersaults aren't for everybody.

Terence Patrick / CBS The cool down after a hard workout

And afterward? The "cool down" — a refreshing nap on the ground. We can definitely get into that move, any day!

