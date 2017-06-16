Kate Beckinsale teases mom about famous look-alike — see the hilarious pic

share tweet pin email

Kate Beckinsale is always a hoot on Instagram and this week the British actress has made us giggle again.

The 43-year-old "Love & Friendship" star shared a photo of her mom, Judy Loe, posing alongside a statue of the late pop artist Andy Warhol.

Beckinsale's point? She thinks the two are look-alikes!

I thought it was @davidspade my mother reminded me of but it turns out it's Warhol A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

"I thought it was @davidspade my mother reminded me of but it turns out it's Warhol," joked the actress.

Sure, Beckinsale's mum and the Campbell Soup painter both have wispy light-colored hair, but the similarities pretty much end there.

In the past, Beckinsale's had us cracking up over how much she thinks she looks like Ryan Reynolds.

I've made peace with my resemblance to a rugged and muscular Canadian man ..and my God we were great in #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/KAXSuSt3qc — Kate Beckinsale (@KateBeckinsale) July 14, 2016

"#TBT to when I saw the poster for the movie “The Change-Up" and thought @vancityreynolds was me for a second," Becksinsale joked, tagging Reynolds in her tweet.

She followed that by tweeting, "I've made peace with my resemblance to a rugged and muscular Canadian man...and my God we were great in #Deadpool."

Always a baby to me #Lily -- See more tonight on the @latelateshow ✨ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 17, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

Another favorite Beckinsale post? The time she gathered her ex-beau, "Masters of Sex" star Michael Sheen, 48, and their daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 18, to re-create Lily Mo's birth pics.

Beckinsale revealed to late night host James Corden that the trio re-created an even sillier photo of her in the throes of actually giving birth to Lily Mo. (That one didn't get shared on social media.)

We love these zany pics! Here's to more!