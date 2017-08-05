'Karate Kid' sequel series 'Cobra Kai' reunites Ralph Macchio, William Zabka

share tweet pin email

Fear does not exist in this dojo.

More than 30 years after “The Karate Kid” debuted, a sequel series called “Cobra Kai” is set to reunite stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka on YouTube Red, the site’s subscription service, in 2018.

The show, which will be 10 half-hour episodes, picks up three decades after the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, according to Variety. Zabka reprises his role as a down-on-his-luck Johnny Lawrence, who reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

LaRusso, however, must go on without the advice of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi. The actor who played him, Pat Morita, died in 2005.

The new show brings together writer Josh Heald (from “Hot Tub Time Machine”) and producers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (from the “Harold & Kumar” movies).

“'Cobra Kai' will be a true continuation of the original films – packed with comedy, heart, and thrilling fight scenes," Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said in a joint statement.

The show, pitched by Macchio and Zabka, received interest from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and AMC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the movie focused on Macchio’s character, the new series will include more detail of both Johnny and Daniel’s story.

"The humor comes from two guys, who at 50 years old, still have an ax to grind," Macchio said at the Television Critics Association Friday, according to USA Today. “Johnny just can't let go; he's still a teenager at heart."

Well that’s a reunion we can’t wait to see!