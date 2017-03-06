share tweet pin email

"Can't Stop the Feeling" is an undeniably catchy dance anthem, but according to Justin Timberlake — who nabbed Song of the Year for the feel-good track at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards — it's so much more than that.

"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together," the singer said as he accepted his honor. "So I guess I want to take this opportunity to speak to young people right now because there's a lot of you looking at me."

Timberlake then used his moment to turn the spotlight on those fans.

"If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans ... or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are," he told the crowd.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Justin Timberlake accepts the award for Song of the Year for 'Can't Stop the Feeling' onstage at 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

He then explained that contrary to how it may feel when facing those fearful folks, differences aren't drawbacks.

"Because being different means you make the difference," Timberlake said, before adding a brief message that had to be bleeped out.

After the speech, viewers cheered the "SexyBack" singer's message on social media.

