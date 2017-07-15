Justin Timberlake rushes to woman's aid at celebrity golf tournament

share tweet pin email

Call him a superhero of the golf club-wielding variety. Earlier this week, at a celebrity golf tournament, Justin Timberlake rushed to the aid of a spectator who was struck by a golf ball.

While competing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, the singer consoled a woman when she was hit, as captured on a video released by The Sacramento Bee.

It was his third time playing in the tournament, which was held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. He had been playing alongside former NFL star Tony Romo, as well as others, when somebody hit the ball right into the crowd, striking the woman.

Ed Fletcher, of The Sacramento Bee, narrated a video that has been widely posted online.

“This is the difficulty playing with amateurs,” Fletcher narrated. “So the golfer has come over to attend to him, and here’s Timberlake coming over as well.”

Timberlake is not new to such tournaments and often participates in charity events (he even gave advice to a young family friend competing in the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals.)

“There’s laughter now, I think J.T. is in there consoling the person that was struck. I see smiles, so hopefully it’s not too bad here,” Fletcher continued, just as a burst of applause from the crowd breaks out.

“Justin didn’t strike the girl, but he seems to be doing the most talking there, gives the girl a high five,” he said.

As he walks away from the scene, in the video, Timberlake pumped his arms at his sides, raising them up as if he was angry.

“What’d you do Richard?” Timberlake said mockingly to his friend, who hit the ball. The two golfers then embraced and walked back to the tee.