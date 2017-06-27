share tweet pin email

Fans know her from ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars" or as Sandy in last year’s live TV version of "Grease," but dancer and actress Julianne Hough was part of something else quite magical in her younger years.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter book, Julianne Hough posted throwback photos on Instagram that surprised even the biggest Potterheads.

Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter! Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins? #ivealwayslovedredheads #gryffindor #harrypotter #firstfilm A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Turns out, the 28-year-old dancer was an extra in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" — who would’ve guessed?

As it turns out, Hough wasn’t the only one in her family who got some Harry Potter screen time. Her brother Derek also appears in the first installment of the popular series.

The 32-year-old dancer and "Nashville" star got his three seconds of fame in a scene that has him walking right behind Hermione, played by Emma Watson. (Spot him zipping by below at 0:03.)

Clad in blue, Derek was cast as a Ravenclaw, but 11-year-old Julianne struck gold with the sorting hat.

She was lucky to be a part of house Gryffindor, right alongside franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Watson.

Two decades later, it’s safe to say that Hough is still spellbound from her brief stay at Hogwarts.