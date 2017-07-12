Julianne Hough shares romantic photo of wedding to Brooks Laich: 'I'm so grateful'

share tweet pin email

What a weekend it was for “Dancing with the Stars” weddings! While Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were tying the knot at a castle in New York, Julianne Hough was exchanging vows with her new husband, NHL player Brooks Laich, in Idaho.

Hough has since returned to social media to reflect on the wedding and give fans an inside look at the special day.

In the above photo, which the “Dancing with the Stars” judge shared with People magazine, she gives Laich a smooch while holding a slice of wedding cake in her hand. Multitasking at its finest!

“The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband [Brooks Laich] and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage!” Hough, 28, wrote.

“I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife!”

People

Laich, 34, posted the same picture to his Instagram page.

“This past weekend was the best time of my life as I got to marry my best friend [Julianne]!!” noted his caption. “I am eternally grateful for her kindness and love, and truly feel like the luckiest man in the world!”

The bride and groom said "I do" on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, a place that holds special meaning for the both of them.

"When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together. It just felt right to be married there,” Hough told People.

Their wedding came nearly two years after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Congratulations, you two!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.