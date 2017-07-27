Julianne Hough's honeymoon continues with a safari adventure — see the pics!

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's epic honeymoon continues — and now the newlyweds have embarked on an African adventure.
The couple, who tied the knot on July 8, kicked off married life with a sun-kissed stay in a unnamed tropical location.
Now, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro, 29, and her hockey-player hubby, 34, are exploring the savanna wilderness at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
"Here we go.... Let the adventure begin!" Hough captioned a pic of herself ready to board a safari Jeep to see the preserve's lions, cheetahs, elephants, zebras and hippos.
The dancer, who celebrated her birthday during the first half of her honeymoon, posed in shades and a safari hat for a quick "safari selfie."
She also shared a shot of herself peering through binoculars as she floated high above the preserve's rolling hills and grassy plains in a hot air balloon. "My only form of transportation from here on out guys.." she quipped.
More Pop Culture videos
Hoda and Jenna tackle child star trivia playing Crosswords With Friends
See Tyra Banks demonstrate how to do the perfect runway walk: ‘Shake your booty’
Tyra Banks on her revealing dress on Seth Meyers: ‘It was very breezy’
Simone Biles shares hilarious post-wisdom tooth removal video
Earlier this week, Hough dropped a hint about the second leg of the couple's happily-ever-after trip when she shared a a gorgeous shot of herself in Laich's arms as he stood beneath two palm trees.
"Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation ✔️. Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come..." she wrote in its caption.
Sounds like the perfect honeymoon to us!