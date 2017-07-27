Pop Culture

Julianne Hough's honeymoon continues with a safari adventure — see the pics!

TODAY

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's epic honeymoon continues — and now the newlyweds have embarked on an African adventure.

The couple, who tied the knot on July 8, kicked off married life with a sun-kissed stay in a unnamed tropical location.

Here we go.... Let the adventure begin! 🌍⛺️🐘

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Jambo Savannah, it's gonna be a great day! 🇰🇪

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Now, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro, 29, and her hockey-player hubby, 34, are exploring the savanna wilderness at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

"Here we go.... Let the adventure begin!" Hough captioned a pic of herself ready to board a safari Jeep to see the preserve's lions, cheetahs, elephants, zebras and hippos.

#safariselfies 🤠

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

My only form of transportation from here on out guys...🎈#binoculars #gamechanger #honeymoon #safari

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

The dancer, who celebrated her birthday during the first half of her honeymoon, posed in shades and a safari hat for a quick "safari selfie."

She also shared a shot of herself peering through binoculars as she floated high above the preserve's rolling hills and grassy plains in a hot air balloon. "My only form of transportation from here on out guys.." she quipped.

The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage! I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives and because we believe so much in putting love out into the world to help inspire and encourage others, we have decided to share our special day with all of you. To get an inside look check out the link below! Much love to you all! ❤️ J+B 👰🤵 http://people.com/tv/inside-julianne-hough-brooks-laich-wedding-photos/

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation ✔️ Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come...... 🌍⛺️🦁

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

More Pop Culture videos

Earlier this week, Hough dropped a hint about the second leg of the couple's happily-ever-after trip when she shared a a gorgeous shot of herself in Laich's arms as he stood beneath two palm trees.

"Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation ✔️. Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come..." she wrote in its caption.

Sounds like the perfect honeymoon to us!

More: Pop Culture TV

TOP