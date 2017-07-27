Julianne Hough's honeymoon continues with a safari adventure — see the pics!

share tweet pin email

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's epic honeymoon continues — and now the newlyweds have embarked on an African adventure.

The couple, who tied the knot on July 8, kicked off married life with a sun-kissed stay in a unnamed tropical location.

Here we go.... Let the adventure begin! 🌍⛺️🐘 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Jambo Savannah, it's gonna be a great day! 🇰🇪 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Now, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro, 29, and her hockey-player hubby, 34, are exploring the savanna wilderness at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

"Here we go.... Let the adventure begin!" Hough captioned a pic of herself ready to board a safari Jeep to see the preserve's lions, cheetahs, elephants, zebras and hippos.

#safariselfies 🤠 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

My only form of transportation from here on out guys...🎈#binoculars #gamechanger #honeymoon #safari A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

The dancer, who celebrated her birthday during the first half of her honeymoon, posed in shades and a safari hat for a quick "safari selfie."

She also shared a shot of herself peering through binoculars as she floated high above the preserve's rolling hills and grassy plains in a hot air balloon. "My only form of transportation from here on out guys.." she quipped.

Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation ✔️ Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come...... 🌍⛺️🦁 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Earlier this week, Hough dropped a hint about the second leg of the couple's happily-ever-after trip when she shared a a gorgeous shot of herself in Laich's arms as he stood beneath two palm trees.

"Part 1 of honeymoon: Relaxation ✔️. Part 2 of honeymoon: Adventure here we come..." she wrote in its caption.

Sounds like the perfect honeymoon to us!