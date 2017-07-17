share tweet pin email

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are starting married life off right, and they've got the pictures to prove it!

The "Dancing With the Stars" judge and her husband shared shots from their honeymoon over the weekend, complete with sand, waves and big smiles.

Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' 😍 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

The sun-kissed couple looked delighted as they brunched in a hut with a backdrop of banana trees. (Be sure to swipe or click through to see all of pics in the set — especially the last one, wherein they share a sweet smooch.)

While they didn't reveal the location of their sun-and-fun adventure, we know they had to leave the country to get there.

#honeymoon 👰🤵 A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Laich, who plays in the NHL, posted a photo that revealed their passports — and a close-up look at Hough's massive diamond ring.

And so it begins... 🏝 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

The newlyweds each added a shore-side photo of the other to their Instagram accounts, with Hough captioning hers with the line "And so it begins..." and the hockey star writing, "I see you Mrs Laich!"

Best moment of my life! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Has it already been a week?! #mrslaich 👰🤵 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

And for fans eager for a peek at what came before the honeymoon, the former ballroom champ even offered up a short video clip from their big day, or as she calls it, the "Best moment of my life!"