Julianne Hough has hit the trifecta of amazing milestones this month!
First, she got married to Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player Brooks Laich on July 8. Then they took off to the private Fregate Island in the Seychelles off the coast of Africa for a gorgeous beach honeymoon and started posting pictures from it.
Then on July 20, the "Dancing With the Stars" champ turned 29... and shared some more images that have us cheering her while also seething with jealousy.
Just look at that sand! That water! That amazing athletic dip the newlyweds are sharing!
The pair weren't the only folks with a "Dancing" connection to get hitched that second weekend in July. While Hough and Laich were saying their "I dos" in Idaho, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were tying the knot at a castle in New York.
More Television videos
Fired Kermit the Frog puppeteer: It was ‘a huge shock’
Behind the firing of longtime Kermit the Frog puppeteer
Jane Lynch talks about playing Janet Reno in ‘Manhunt: Unabomber’
Jason Bateman talks about his new Netflix crime drama ‘Ozark’
Well, since our invitation got lost in the mail to both the wedding and the honeymoon, we figure this is the next best thing.
Happy birthday, Julianne!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.