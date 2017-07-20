share tweet pin email

Julianne Hough has hit the trifecta of amazing milestones this month!

First, she got married to Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player Brooks Laich on July 8. Then they took off to the private Fregate Island in the Seychelles off the coast of Africa for a gorgeous beach honeymoon and started posting pictures from it.

Hats off to my beautiful wife @juliannehough - wishing you the happiest of birthdays! You are the best part of every day, happy bday, ï¸B! pic.twitter.com/I7OuLTv66w — Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) July 20, 2017

Then on July 20, the "Dancing With the Stars" champ turned 29... and shared some more images that have us cheering her while also seething with jealousy.

🕊🕊 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Just look at that sand! That water! That amazing athletic dip the newlyweds are sharing!

Birthday Girl in my Birthday Suit! 👙 #honeymoon #followmebabe A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

The pair weren't the only folks with a "Dancing" connection to get hitched that second weekend in July. While Hough and Laich were saying their "I dos" in Idaho, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy were tying the knot at a castle in New York.

Well, since our invitation got lost in the mail to both the wedding and the honeymoon, we figure this is the next best thing.

Everything's better with you! 🙌🏼 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

🏝 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Happy birthday, Julianne!

