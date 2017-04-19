share tweet pin email

Julia Roberts has been named People's Most Beautiful woman of 2017.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner is gracing the cover of the publication's annual issue for a record fifth time. TODAY revealed the news exclusively Wednesday morning.

People

Inside the magazine, the "Pretty Woman" star reveals that happiness, humor and healthy living have helped her maintain her girl-next-door good looks.

The Georgia-born beauty, who won an Oscar for her leading role in 2000's "Erin Brokovich," has three kids — twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, 12, and son Henry, 9 — with her hubby of 14 years, cinematographer Danny Moder, 48.

A perfect day, said Roberts, is "just to be with my family (with) everybody feeling happy and running around and playing. Just sharing time together."

The star, who first landed on People's Most Beautiful in 1991 at age 23, said her kids keep her laughing.

People Julia Roberts on the cover of People in 1991

"They all have a very keen sense of humor," she said. "They all have a sort of different style of humor, but I do think they are all pretty funny, and I really hope they get that from me because that's what I tell everybody."

RELATED: Julia Roberts delivers vaccines for children in Kenya

Roberts, who lost her mom, Betty, in 2015, revealed that she looks forward to growing "gracefully-ish old" and one day being a grandmother herself: "That's what the winter of life is supposed to be about."

The actress said she never looks back wistfully at her career, feeling as if she's already peaked: "I think I'm currently peaking," she said. "I'm a slow rise. I'm like a slow Thanksgiving dinner roll."

People's Most Beautiful issue hits newsstands on Friday.