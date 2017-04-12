Attention, “Harry Potter” fans: We have a new Dumbledore.
Jude Law has been cast as a younger version of the beloved “Harry Potter” wizard for the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday the British actor will portray Dumbledore long before he became Headmaster at Hogwarts.
“We meet him decades earlier, when Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school’s Transfiguration professor,” the studio said. “He is also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, the charismatic dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs.”
Law, a two-time Oscar nominee who currently stars in the HBO series “The Young Pope,” has big shoes to fill. Dumbledore was previously played in the first two “Harry Potter” films by Richard Harris. Following Harris’ death, Michael Gambon took over the role for the remaining sequels in the series.
The sequel, the second of five planned movies in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, was written by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and will again feature Eddie Redmayne as Magizoologist Newt Scamander and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. It’s scheduled to hit theaters on November 16, 2018.
That gives you about a year and a half to debate with your fellow Muggles whether Law is a good choice to play Dumbledore.
