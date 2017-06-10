Producer, director, and screenwriter Judd Apatow, 49, is pulling out all the stops for his 20th anniversary of marriage to actress Leslie Mann, 45. From the obligatory social media post to a truly unforgettable monologue delivered on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," here's a look at how one of Hollywood's funniest couples celebrated the relationship milestone.
First up, a throwback to their wedding day!
"Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann," Apatow captioned a photo of himself joyfully cradling a young Mann on the beach. "The greatest thing that has ever happened to me."
"Superbad"? More like super cute!
The photo comes from their wedding, which — Apatow revealed earlier this week on "Ellen" — was attended by only the two of them.
Concerned by a perceived lack of fanfare surrounding their big day, DeGeneres pulled out all the stops to make sure the two could celebrate their anniversary in a manner befitting of their relationship ... by writing a monologue for Apatow to deliver in a "sexy" pose on a velvet couch.
"Leslie, it's me Judd. Or as I call myself, Judd the stud," Apatow dutifully read off the teleprompter. "You're the freak to my geek, the 40-year-old to my virgin, and you're the best mother in the world."
"I wish our girls were here to celebrate with us, but this was super-fast last minute so I could only get these guys," he said, as three male strippers gyrated around him. "I'm in a man-to-man sandwich with your name on it."
A laughing Mann came out to join him, much to the audience's delight.
Was the whole thing a bit of a "Trainwreck"? Maybe. Did it make us laugh, and even possibly cry a little? You bet.
Congratulations, you two, and here's to the next 20 years!