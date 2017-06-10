share tweet pin email

Producer, director, and screenwriter Judd Apatow, 49, is pulling out all the stops for his 20th anniversary of marriage to actress Leslie Mann, 45. From the obligatory social media post to a truly unforgettable monologue delivered on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," here's a look at how one of Hollywood's funniest couples celebrated the relationship milestone.

First up, a throwback to their wedding day!

Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann. The greatest thing that has ever happened to me. A post shared by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

"Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann," Apatow captioned a photo of himself joyfully cradling a young Mann on the beach. "The greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

"Superbad"? More like super cute!

The photo comes from their wedding, which — Apatow revealed earlier this week on "Ellen" — was attended by only the two of them.

Concerned by a perceived lack of fanfare surrounding their big day, DeGeneres pulled out all the stops to make sure the two could celebrate their anniversary in a manner befitting of their relationship ... by writing a monologue for Apatow to deliver in a "sexy" pose on a velvet couch.

"Leslie, it's me Judd. Or as I call myself, Judd the stud," Apatow dutifully read off the teleprompter. "You're the freak to my geek, the 40-year-old to my virgin, and you're the best mother in the world."

"I wish our girls were here to celebrate with us, but this was super-fast last minute so I could only get these guys," he said, as three male strippers gyrated around him. "I'm in a man-to-man sandwich with your name on it."

A laughing Mann came out to join him, much to the audience's delight.

Was the whole thing a bit of a "Trainwreck"? Maybe. Did it make us laugh, and even possibly cry a little? You bet.

Congratulations, you two, and here's to the next 20 years!