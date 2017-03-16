share tweet pin email

Twenty years ago, the spiky-haired, bespectacled Jonathan Lipnicki totally upstaged Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in "Jerry Maguire."

But Lipnicki was only 6 when he made his film debut and as he's revealing now that working as a child actor came with high costs.

WireImage Jonathan Lipnicki circa 1996, and today.

As he explained on Instagram Tuesday, he was "relentlessly" bullied and called a "has-been" as a child. The frequent bullying contributed to his panic attacks and anxiety as a young man.

Im sharing a little of my experience. It gives me anxiety being this open, but being bullied is a universal problem. I am not a victim, but rather empowered because I was able to turn to my art. I am grateful for the amazing life I have and I hope I can pass on that it DOES get better. As much as it is easier said than done, overcoming being bullied is a reality and I hope this resonates with all of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jonathan Lipnicki (@jonathanlipnicki) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

As a child actor Lipnicki continued to act in movies like "Stuart Little" and "The Little Vampire," and has been able to continue his acting career in smaller films and occasionally on TV. As he noted in his Instagram post, he's done more films as a grown-up actor than as a child. He also trains regularly in mixed martial arts.

Lipnicki put up an additional post Wednesday acknowledging the attention the first one has drawn:

Here goes nothing 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 A post shared by Jonathan Lipnicki (@jonathanlipnicki) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

The actor, now 26, is clearly not alone in his experiences. Last night singer and actress Demi Lovato, who also experienced bullying and mental health issues while working as a child actress, revealed she's been sober for five years.

I'm super busy A post shared by Jonathan Lipnicki (@jonathanlipnicki) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

It's not an easy road to travel, but it is easy to applaud these young actors' positive attitudes.

