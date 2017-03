share tweet pin email

Music icon Jon Bon Jovi joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY as his band hits the road for the first time in three years. It’s the first tour Bon Jovi has kicked off without former lead guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2013. Jon Bon Jovi talks about Sambora’s departure, his musical origins, hitting the campaign trail with Hillary Clinton in 2016, and his latest studio album, “This House Is Not for Sale.”