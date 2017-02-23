share tweet pin email

Some things are so obvious that once they're pointed out to you, you wonder how you never noticed them before.

This is one of those things.

Getty Images; Canadian TV/YouTube

"All of Me" singer John Legend — best known for his neo soul hits — and beloved children's book character Arthur — best known for being an animated aardvark — look alike.

Like, a lot alike.

Somehow this undeniable truth escaped notice until an eagle-eyed fan presented the evidence on Twitter.

John Legend look like Arthur lowkey pic.twitter.com/bfeG3cYo4M — Emily Sowah (@sowahblanket) February 20, 2017

That tweet earned more than more than 230,000 likes and 80,000 retweets and, more importantly, a hilarious response from Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen.

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

The only person who doesn't seem to see the resemblance is Legend himself, who didn't even know about Arthur until all of this look-alike talk started.

@chrissyteigen I hadn't even heard of this Arthur character til now. Was he around when I was a kid? — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2017

Of course, it's never too late to get to know your long-lost twin.