John Heard, the actor best known for his role as dad Peter McCallister in the "Home Alone" movies, has passed away at the age of 71.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images John Heard, pictured here at an event in 2013.

Heard was found in a Palo Alto, Calif., hotel, where he was recovering from minor back surgery Wednesday, Heard's manager told NBC News. The Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office also confirmed his death. While the cause of death is not yet known, the office does not suspect foul play.

Heard appeared in the films "Cat People," "After Hours," "Big," "Beaches" and "Gladiator," and on TV in "Miami Vice" and "The Sopranos," for which he won an Emmy nomination. However, his most recognizable role came in the 1990 holiday classic "Home Alone" and its sequel.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock / Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Not a holiday season will go by that we don't watch this movie and remember Heard.

"We didn't forget him! We just miscounted!" Heard's McCallister famously reassured his wife in the original "Home Alone" film. And we certainly won't forget Heard — nor will the many celebrities and colleagues who paid their respects via social media on Saturday.

Daniel Stern, who played serial burglar Marv Merchants in the "Home Alone" movies, wrote a powerful essay commemorating his friendship with Heard. By Stern's description, Heard was something like a big brother to him, taking him under his wing on the New York City acting scene.

Felt inspired to write something when I heard about the passing of my friend, John Heard... pic.twitter.com/zi7gdQZYOa — Daniel Stern (@RealDanielStern) July 22, 2017

"Nothing was more intense than John's performance in life," Stern wrote. "He lived it hard, fast, and fearlessly. He was a romantic and a raconteur. He was as loyal and as generous as they come. He was a friend and a brother and a legend in his time."

Elizabeth Perkins, who appeared with Heard in "Big," called him "the perfect foil, perfectly sly & a perfect gentleman."

Rest peacefully, Mr. John Heard. You were the perfect foil, perfectly sly & a perfect gentleman. Many prayers to his family and children. ï¸ pic.twitter.com/vTdEeZThfU — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) July 22, 2017

Bette Midler called him "one of the best actors of his generation."

#JohnHeard, with whom I worked in

"Beaches" has died, too soon. I am so sorry. Without a doubt, one of the best actors of his generation. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 22, 2017

And many other former co-stars shared compliments and memories of working with Heard.

I had the pleasure of working with John Heard in #whitechicks he was a great guy. Shared a lot of laughs. Sad to see such a good spirit and actor taken. Thank you for all your contributions to our beloved industry. May you live forever through your vast body of work. #ripjohnheard A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Sad to hear of John Heard's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 22, 2017

John Heard- what a wonderful actor. We were in the movie Cutterâs Way together & I got to experience his artistry and dedication first hand. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) July 22, 2017

Sad to hear of John Heards passing. Did a production of Three Sisters with him years ago. Wonderful actor. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 22, 2017

1/1 John Heard had this thing he'd do whenever a scene ended w/ me laying expositional pipe that always slayed me... — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) July 22, 2017

2/2 He'd repeat what I'd said w/ wonder, and say, w/ absolute sincerity, as if it had just occurred to him: "I'm gonna write that down..." — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) July 22, 2017

He was such a good actor and so natural that he'd get me every time... RIP John — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) July 22, 2017

RIP John Heard. Never not good. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 22, 2017

Actor Jon Fletcher was all of us, saying, "You will always be the dad I wish I had so I could accidentally be left at home and also end up in New York."

RIP John Heard. You will always be the dad I wish I had so I could accidentally be left at home and also end up in New York.



A sad day. — Jon Fletcher (@RealJonFletcher) July 22, 2017

Rest in peace, John Heard.