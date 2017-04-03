We can see you, John Cena!
The "Ferdinand" actor and pro wrestler is a TODAY favorite — and on Sunday, he became an engaged man.
Getting down on one knee during WrestleMania 33, Cena asked his longtime love Nikki Bella to marry him ... and she didn't need a countdown to make a decision: She said yes!
It's true that there's a lot of acting in wrestling, but we know it's the real deal: Cena used her non-stage name — Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace — in his proposal. (Cena's is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.) Also, you can't fake that joy and those tears.
See John Cena's sweet proposal to Nikki Bella during WrestleManiaPlay Video - 0:34
"I have been waiting so long to ask you this," he said, microphone in one hand and the ring box in the other. "Will you marry me?"
TODAY's Al Roker captured the moment on Instagram, promising that the couple would be visit the show on Monday.
This will be Cena's second marriage; he was married to high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-12. It will also be a second union for Bella, who mentioned on "Total Divas" in 2014 that her quickie Las Vegas marriage when she was 20 to her own high school sweetheart was annulled three years later. Cena, 39, and Bella, 33, have been dating since 2012.
Interestingly, in 2014 on "Total Divas" the pair discussed her first marriage and his lack of interest in getting married again or having kids.
Looks like they sorted out at least some of those details!
We were very impressed with the choice of engagement ring, too.
Bella's twin sister Brianna tweeted congrats shortly after the announcement:
While Cena himself also had a few words to share on Twitter:
Bella had a lovely collection of happy photos to share as well:
And, of course, everything was sealed with a kiss:
Congratulations! We're so glad you two finally pinned each other down.
