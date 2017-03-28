Watch the trailer for John Cena's new animated movie 'Ferdinand'

share tweet pin email

Ferdinand is a bull destined for the bullfighting ring who would rather sniff flowers than fight. What will he do?

That's the quandary faced in the upcoming film "Ferdinand," based on the classic 1936 Munro Leaf children's book illustrated by Robert Lawson, "The Story of Ferdinand," and TODAY viewers got an exclusive first look at the trailer on Tuesday!

WWE legend John Cena, who voices Ferdinand in the film, brought the trailer for the 3D animated movie to the studio, and we were all pretty excited to check out his bull.

"He's a peaceful bull," Cena told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, before putting on bull horns and handing out bouquets of flowers. "People think he's a fighter because he's a big bull. Sound familiar?"

TODAY The similarities are un-bull-eviable!

Clearly, Cena identified with his character pretty strongly.

The film's director is "Rio" and "Ice Age" veteran Carlos Saldanha, so we expect we're in good hands here. In addition to Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Anderson are lending their vocal talents.

FOX Ferdinand is there for the flowers!

"Ferdinand" charges into theaters on Dec. 15, which leaves you plenty of time to sit in your own field and enjoy all the flowers you can find.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.