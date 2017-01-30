share tweet pin email

What ever happened to predictability? Jodie Sweetin is probably asking that question herself right about now.

The “Fuller House” star has revealed that she snapped her ankle and shinbone after attempting to hop over a fence to retrieve a toy for her 6-year-old daughter, Beatrix. Let’s just say she wasn’t expecting that outcome.

“Well, my day did NOT go as planned!!” the 35-year-old mom wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her injured leg. “I was trying to hop a fence to get a little toy that Bea had thrown over it, and on the way back, my dismount sucked.”

Yikes … this looks worse than that time her “Full House” character, Stephanie Tanner, got her ears pierced and they became infected.

In a follow-up post, Sweetin, who has a total of two kids from previous marriages, said she will most likely undergo surgery “to put this little Humpty Dumpty back together again!”

As she points out, she has a fiancé, Justin Hodak, who can shower her with love and support while she recovers. And, if necessary, be the light that's waiting to carry her home.

Get well soon, Jodie!

