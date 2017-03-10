Jimmy Fallon is on vacation with his adorable kids — see the pic!

share tweet pin email

It's a snowy spring break!

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and his family are whooping it up on vacation.

The 42-year-old funny man shared an Instagram pic on Thursday that showed just how much fun the Fallon gang is having at the Deer Valley ski resort in Park City, Utah.

There's no "i" in Utah. #SpringBreak #DeerValley A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:47am PST

The bundled-up late-night host posed on the slopes alongside his wife, Nancy Juvonen, 49, and their adorable little girls, Winnie, 3, and Frances, 2.

Fallon must have had family teamwork on his mind because he captioned the snowy snap "There's no "i" in Utah."

He added the hashtags "#SpringBreak" and "#DeerValley."

WireImage Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star met Juvonen through their mutual pal Drew Barrymore in 2005. Juvonen and the actress co-own the film production company Flower Films.

Our Tonight Show Family. Happy 3 Year Birthday!! A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

Fallon's vacation comes just two weeks after he celebrated his third anniversary at "The Tonight Show."

Had he waited a month, the host could have brought the kids to sunny Florida to enjoy his very own ride at Universal Studios Orlando.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon: My new Universal Studios ride is ‘insane’

Fallon recently swung by TODAY to talk about “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon." The ride lets fans participate in a computer-generated simulation of "The Tonight Show" — including the host's famously wacky celebrity races. It debuts on April 6.

In the meantime, here's hoping the Fallon gang a world of fun in Utah!