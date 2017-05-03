share tweet pin email

After Jimmy Fallon called on his fans Wednesday to share their funny or embarrassing prom stories for a segment on “The Tonight Show,” he got the ball rolling with an incredible throwback photo. Let’s turn back the clock a few decades and see what Fallon looked like at his own prom.

My date didn't tell me she was getting a tan and high heels for the prom. Standing next to her I looked so pale and so small. #PromFail pic.twitter.com/vnbZqLr6w6 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 3, 2017

Poor youthful, pre-fame Jimmy. Your adult self feels badly for you.

“My date didn't tell me she was getting a tan and high heels for the prom. Standing next to her I looked so pale and so small. #PromFail,” Fallon, 42, wrote.

It’s a moment he thinks about every now and then. In 2013, he posted the same photo and joked, “My date went tanning the night before. I did not. I looked like Powder.”

RELATED: Watch these kids try to explain to Jimmy Fallon what their parents do for work

That same year, he posted these pics from another prom. (He appears to be taller than his date here.)

Fallon’s most awkward prom night memory actually happened in 2016. Remember that time he went to the big dance with Dwayne Johnson? Ermahgerd!