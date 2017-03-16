share tweet pin email

Any big viewer of “The Tonight Show” loves when host Jimmy Fallon pulls ideas from the audience suggestion box, and on Wednesday night, the box resulted in the absolute best idea yet.

“Hi Jimmy, I love electronic music. I also love when Al Roker says, ‘Here’s what’s happening in your neck of the woods,’” explained this audience member. “Any chance that you could turn that into a techno song for me?”

And Jimmy, never one to let us down, had the best response:

“It’s a weird question... but we actually already did.”

Since Al isn't one to keep quiet, especially when it comes to matters of the heart (which this certainly is), he made sure to weigh in on the song Thursday on TODAY.

RELATED: Al’s tweet gets hilarious Jimmy Fallon treatment

"That's cool!" responded Al. "Thank you to Mr. Fallon!"

Now you know what we'll be listening to around the TODAY newsroom for the rest of the day.