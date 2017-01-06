Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres share hilarious kiss while playing Speak Out

share tweet pin email

Jimmy Fallon loves to put his "Tonight Show" guests through the wringer with goofy games that often make them seem extremely silly.

Well, turnabout is fair play: While visiting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday, DeGeneres asked him to participate in a round of Golden Globes-themed Speak Out, and the results ended up ... in a kiss?

In case you're not familiar with Speak Out, it basically involves putting a device into your mouth that spreads your lips and garbles your voice, and then others have to guess what you're saying. "What is this thing, first?" Fallon asks.

"I got it from my gynecologist," quips DeGeneres, and Fallon nearly falls out of his chair.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres gets lippy with Jimmy Fallon in epic lip-sync battle

But on to the game. Fallon, who is hosting Sunday's Golden Globes, finally gets fitted and reads out a few lines, which DeGeneres finds pretty easy to decipher. (We think he kind of sounds a bit like his teen girl character Sara, who says "Ew!" a lot.)

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres swapped some spit on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I go to the gynecologist all the time," he says when DeGeneres compliments how clear he is. "Years of practice."

But then when she compliments him on looking good, too, in it, he can't resist ... and the pair go in for the smooch.

Open-mouthed, of course!

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes target? Host talks to TODAY about the big night

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.