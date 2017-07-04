share tweet pin email

The ultimate kid birthday party used to require only a few things — some friends, a cake and maybe a magician. But now kids are coming up with elaborate party themes including Costco, CVS and even "Mrs. Doubtfire."

It's no surprise, then, that when it came time to celebrate her son Ace's birthday, Jessica Simpson went all out.

The adorable boy, who turned 4 on June 30, celebrated the big day with a "Moana"-themed party fit for the Hawaiian islands.

#ACEKNUTE #4 🎉 @baylormcg // 📸@kristingram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Simpson posted several photos on Instagram, including one of the family posing with real-life versions of the characters from the movie, Moana and Maui.

Ace seemed to be having a great time, playing with a toy version of Heihei the rooster while a Hawaiian-themed bounce house entertained other partygoers.

Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson got into the spirit of the party, too. Johnson wore a festive Hawaiian shirt while Simpson opted for a tropical print minidress and a floral hair accessory for the occasion.

I got to turn a backyard in the the Isle of Te Fiti yesterday...I can't believe my Ace is 4!!! I'm so fortunate to get to let my mind explode and see what happens. This was so much fun to create! A post shared by baylormcg (@baylormcg) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Other photos from the party showed a lush entryway shrouded by palm leaves and dancers welcoming guests into the mini oasis.

What a way for Ace to end his birthday! Thank you @my1styears for helping him send off all of his friends with a personalized surprise. A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Guests received goody bags with pineapples emblazoned on the front, and the birthday boy sat atop the pile in a festive garland crown, like the true king of the day.

Happy birthday, Ace!