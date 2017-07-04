The ultimate kid birthday party used to require only a few things — some friends, a cake and maybe a magician. But now kids are coming up with elaborate party themes including Costco, CVS and even "Mrs. Doubtfire."
It's no surprise, then, that when it came time to celebrate her son Ace's birthday, Jessica Simpson went all out.
The adorable boy, who turned 4 on June 30, celebrated the big day with a "Moana"-themed party fit for the Hawaiian islands.
Simpson posted several photos on Instagram, including one of the family posing with real-life versions of the characters from the movie, Moana and Maui.
Ace seemed to be having a great time, playing with a toy version of Heihei the rooster while a Hawaiian-themed bounce house entertained other partygoers.
Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson got into the spirit of the party, too. Johnson wore a festive Hawaiian shirt while Simpson opted for a tropical print minidress and a floral hair accessory for the occasion.
Other photos from the party showed a lush entryway shrouded by palm leaves and dancers welcoming guests into the mini oasis.
Guests received goody bags with pineapples emblazoned on the front, and the birthday boy sat atop the pile in a festive garland crown, like the true king of the day.
Happy birthday, Ace!