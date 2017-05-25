Jessica Simpson celebrates 7-year anniversary with Eric Johnson with sweet photo

share tweet pin email

Jessica Simpson is celebrating life with hubby Eric Johnson!

To honor the seven-year anniversary of their relationship, the fashion designer shared a sweet family photo on Instagram.

7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later #may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 24, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

"7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later," Simpson wrote next to a B&W pic of the couple with their kids, daughter Maxwell Drew, 5, and son Ace Knute, 3.

The pop star-turned-businesswoman, 36, got engaged to Johnson, 38, a former NFL tight end, in 2010. They welcomed Maxwell two years later, and Ace in 2013.

The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2014 in a private ceremony at the lavish San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

On a recent visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Simpson revealed the couple has decided having two kids is plenty.

"We got an IUD. Nothing is going to get into that uterus," Simpson joked.

"I have two beautiful children and I'm not having a third," she continued. "They're too cute! You can't top that."

Family Love 🐰🐣 📸: @kristingram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Simpson also told DeGeneres she couldn't be happier with her hubby. One reason? He's always up for giving her a back rub.

"Every night he does since I was pregnant, hands down, even if things aren't going great and he's still snoring, somehow he knows how to massage my back," said the star.

Sounds pretty perfect to us.

Happy anniversary, Jessica and Eric!

