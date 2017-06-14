Jessica Chastain weds Italian count, chides paparazzi for 'intrusion'

share tweet pin email

Jessica Chastain is married! The star of "The Help" and "The Zookeeper's Wife" tied the knot with longtime love Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, a fashion executive and Italian count, on Saturday after five years of dating.

Getty Images Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo at an Oscars week event in Los Angeles in 2015.

Chastain confirmed the union in a tweet that also wagged a finger at the paparazzi for being so invasive and ignoring no-fly zones over the event.

Did you hear? Im off the market

Gianluca & I got married! We wanted privacy & aren't selling photos but Ill post something in the future pic.twitter.com/5VnM9qHaMX — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) June 13, 2017

The ceremony was held at the de Preposulo family's 17th-century estate north of Venice, the Los Angeles Times reported. The property has been part of his family's holdings since the 1800s, according to the newspaper. People magazine noted that a homegrown Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi is also created on the premises.

People added that the 40-year-old actress has been dating her 34-year-old beau (who has noble Italian ancestry) since 2012.

Getty Images Chastain and Passi de Preposulo at "The Homesman" press photo shoot at Cannes in 2014.

Guests at the wedding included friends, family and a lot of Hollywood luminaries, including Chastain's "Interstellar" co-star Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman and "The Huntsman: Winter's War" co-star Emily Blunt.

"The Help" co-star Octavia Spencer sent congratulations along with a photo from the wedding via Instagram:

Congrats @jessicachastain @preposulo. I hate that I missed your big day, but know I couldn't be more thrilled for you!!!! A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Chastain kept her relationship with Passi de Preposulo hush-hush for a long time, but she did note to "Extra" in 2013 that she was "very happy" with him. "It's a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well," she added.

We wish them all the best and look forward to when the new couple releases official photos!

