Jessica Biel on dating Justin Timberlake: 'We didn't kiss for a very long time'

share tweet pin email

Justin Timberlake may have brought sexy back, but his wife, actress Jessica Biel, revealed she had to wait ages to get a smooch from the former boy bander.

Biel, who stars in the new movie "The Book of Love," opened up about the early days of dating Timberlake, 35, during a segment about first kisses on "The Late, Late Show" Thursday.

"We didn't kiss for a very long time because he was on tour and we were talking on the phone," the 34-year-old actress revealed to host James Corden.

"Like normal preteens do," she added, jokingly.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images The couple attended last week's 74th annual Golden Globe award ceremony together.

RELATED: Jessica Biel gushes over flaw-free husband Justin Timberlake on 'Ellen'

The stars, who were both solidly in their 20s when their courtship began in 2007, "were chatting on the phone for hours," recalled Biel, "so we never really kissed for a very long time."

Still, Biel sensed there was magic afoot. The "7th Heaven" alum revealed she's held on to an email from back in the day when she gushed to a friend, "I know I'm going to marry this man."

And marry they did! The couple tied the knot in October 2012, and welcomed son Silas in April 2015.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel give each other a smooch at a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Jan. 3.

Earlier this month, the happy couple found the time for plenty of kissing and canoodling while taking in a Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angles Lakers game on a sexy date night in L.A.

Something tells us their first kiss all those years ago was well worth the wait!