Jessica Alba says goodbye to her late dog Sid: 'We went through a lot together'

share tweet pin email

Jessica Alba is saying goodbye to her beloved dog Sid, who passed away early Thursday.

The actress and entrepreneur shared touching tributes on Facebook and Instagram in honor of the canine companion who's been by her side for years.

Alba shared a gallery of photos of the adorable pooch on Facebook, writing, "Our sweet Sid passed this morning. She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out."

She also reminded fans that Sid had a cameo in her 2003 drama "Honey."

"She was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in 'Honey' and endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden," she wrote, referring to her daughter, Haven, and her close friend, esthetician Shani Darden.

Added Alba, "She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through a lot together. My Sid. RIP."

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

While Sid's passing is certainly sad news, Alba, 36, and her husband, Cash Warren, 38, have a big reason to keep on smiling — the couple revealed earlier this month that they were expecting their third child.

The happy announcement featured the Honest Company co-founder holding up a big balloon in the shape of the number three, accompanied by daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered," she wrote.

In the meantime, our hearts go out to Jessica and her family over the loss of Sid.