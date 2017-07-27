After a week of birthday celebrations for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the best is still yet to come for the superstar couple.
That’s the message J.Lo sent to A-Rod for his 42nd birthday on Thursday. She posted a pic of the former baseball star dressed in a suit and staring off into the distance, probably thinking about how much he loves the “Shades of Blue” actress.
She’s certainly been thinking about how much she loves him.
“Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room ... Wishing you the best year ever my love,” J.Lo, who turned 48 on Monday, captioned the photo. “So excited for everything God has in store for you.”
She included several hashtags, including #thebestisyettocome.
Rodriguez let Lopez (and the world) know earlier this week that she has a special place in his heart, too.
He wrote on Instagram, “Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!!” (The second sentence is Spanish for, “I love you, doll!”)
Lopez and Rodriguez began celebrating their birthdays last weekend with a bash in Miami. J.Lo’s dress was amazing, and so was her cake.
More Pop Culture videos
Hoda and Jenna tackle child star trivia playing Crosswords With Friends
See Tyra Banks demonstrate how to do the perfect runway walk: ‘Shake your booty’
Tyra Banks on her revealing dress on Seth Meyers: ‘It was very breezy’
Simone Biles shares hilarious post-wisdom tooth removal video
Their birthday week has been filled with good times with friends, family and, of course, each other. Enjoy this special time together, you two!