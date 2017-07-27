share tweet pin email

After a week of birthday celebrations for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the best is still yet to come for the superstar couple.

That’s the message J.Lo sent to A-Rod for his 42nd birthday on Thursday. She posted a pic of the former baseball star dressed in a suit and staring off into the distance, probably thinking about how much he loves the “Shades of Blue” actress.

Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room... Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday #LEO #13 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

She’s certainly been thinking about how much she loves him.

“Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room ... Wishing you the best year ever my love,” J.Lo, who turned 48 on Monday, captioned the photo. “So excited for everything God has in store for you.”

She included several hashtags, including #thebestisyettocome.

Rodriguez let Lopez (and the world) know earlier this week that she has a special place in his heart, too.

Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD #Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

He wrote on Instagram, “Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!!” (The second sentence is Spanish for, “I love you, doll!”)

Lopez and Rodriguez began celebrating their birthdays last weekend with a bash in Miami. J.Lo’s dress was amazing, and so was her cake.

Ummmm cake anyone... 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Their birthday week has been filled with good times with friends, family and, of course, each other. Enjoy this special time together, you two!