Jennifer Lopez's dance-off with Jimmy Fallon is the best thing you'll see today

She's a superstar actress and singer, but Jennifer Lopez got her start as a dancer — and make no mistake, the former Fly Girl still has all the right moves.

Moves like the "washing machine on spin," the "the hot cowboy" and ... well, just see for yourself!

Lopez joined Jimmy Fallon for a "Tonight Show" dance-off Wednesday night, and the battle that ensued required both fast footwork and quick thinking.

One at a time Fallon and the "Shades of Blue" star picked phrases out of a velvet sack and improvised dances to fit them. The results? Hilarious, and in the case of Lopez, also hot!

Jimmy and @JLo make up brand new dance moves on the spot in a Dance Battle! #FallonTonight https://t.co/b063SHQy0E pic.twitter.com/I7gd0SlkOM — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 2, 2017

The on-the-spot routines had the audiences in hysterics. But despite funnyman Fallon's best efforts with a "putting on skinny jeans" dance and a respectable "walking on a moving bus" maneuver, J.Lo was clearly in the lead.

That is, until they put the competition aside for the greater good and just got down together.

Whew!

NBC / Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Somehow, after all that, Lopez still had enough energy to get up extra early and visit us on TODAY Thursday morning.