Since James Corden is the host of the Grammy Awards, you just knew that there would be some type of Carpool Karaoke sketch during the ceremony.
Only, he didn't do the Carpool Karaoke we're so familiar with from his “Late Late Show.” He tweaked his signature sketch just a little bit and instead put on Cardboard Karaoke.
His “car” could barely contain all of his famous passengers: Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Ryan Tedder and Neil Diamond.
They all sang Diamond’s "Sweet Caroline" ... at least they tried to, though a couple of the artists didn’t seem to know the lyrics. We won't name names, though.
The best part, by far, was Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, stepping into the scene to close out the performance.
The best part, by far, was Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, stepping into the scene to close out the performance.
Let's face it: Blue Ivy stole the show at the Grammys, and she wasn’t even nominated!