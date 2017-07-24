share tweet pin email

J.Lo and A-Rod are having b-days to remember!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both celebrating a birthday this week — she turns 48 today, he turns 42 on Thursday.

They kicked off the festivities over the weekend with a bash in Miami. A-Rod gave us our first inside look with this Instagram photo.

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

The former baseball star looks dapper in his blue suit, while Lopez is drop-dead gorgeous in her black Bao Tranchi dress.

The “Shades of Blue” actress posted more photos from the party today. Clearly, she’s having a very happy birthday.

Celebrating our lives... Happy birthday 🎈 #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl #birthdayboy #birthdaybash #birthdayweek 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

“Celebrating our lives,” she captioned the above pic.

And how. The couple posed, danced and laughed the night away.

Stepping into my birthday week like... #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US 📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Of course, any birthday party would not be complete without a cake. It seems even the birthday girl herself couldn’t believe how tall her cake was.

Ummmm cake anyone... 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

The party is just one more fun memory Lopez and Rodriguez have shared since making their public debut at the Met Gala in May. Last month, J.Lo posted several pics of her French “baecation” with her bae-Rod.

🇫🇷#baecation2017. SWIPE for more pics A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

You can bet the good times will continue to roll this Thursday for A-Rod’s birthday.